Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised Best Buy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Best Buy from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.81.

Shares of BBY opened at $65.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.91% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Best Buy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology retailer to reacquire up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Rajendra M. Mohan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.92, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mathew Watson sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $26,140.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,053,257 shares of company stock worth $70,737,713. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

