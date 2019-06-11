Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in EPR Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,794,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,480,000 after purchasing an additional 212,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EPR Properties by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,590,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,101,000 after purchasing an additional 350,783 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6,303.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,873,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,844,258 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,785,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,353,000 after buying an additional 570,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,250,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jack A. Newman, Jr. sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $40,216.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,658.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total transaction of $77,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,434,371.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,506 shares of company stock worth $500,937 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EPR opened at $78.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.03 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 42.63% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.77%.

EPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

