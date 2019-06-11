Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors lowered its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 0.5% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period.

SCHE stock opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $27.45.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

