SciPlay Corp’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay’s (NASDAQ:SCPL) quiet period will end on Wednesday, June 12th. SciPlay had issued 22,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 3rd. The total size of the offering was $352,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCPL. Wedbush began coverage on SciPlay in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on SciPlay in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on SciPlay in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SciPlay in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on SciPlay in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

SCPL opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $18.75.

In other SciPlay news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 497,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $7,925,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua J. Wilson purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 759,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,904,675.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

