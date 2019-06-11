Scott Darling Sells 2,000 Shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) insider Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $58,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Darling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $54,160.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $56,960.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Scott Darling sold 6,441 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $204,372.93.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Scott Darling sold 10,259 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $364,707.45.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.99.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SFIX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

