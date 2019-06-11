Sean P. Downes Purchases 2,500 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) CEO Sean P. Downes acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $72,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,427,733 shares in the company, valued at $41,247,206.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

UVE stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.79. 126,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,223. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $50.50.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $236.59 million during the quarter. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 25.99%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,141,000 after acquiring an additional 31,110 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,723,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,344,000 after buying an additional 15,420 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 831,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,522,000 after buying an additional 57,731 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,150,000 after buying an additional 32,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,995,000 after buying an additional 18,067 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/11/sean-p-downes-purchases-2500-shares-of-universal-insurance-holdings-inc-nyseuve-stock.html.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.