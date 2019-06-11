Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.62. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $51.89.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.86 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 44.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRG. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,178,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,097,000 after buying an additional 493,581 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,132,000 after buying an additional 184,320 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 12.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,498,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,581,000 after buying an additional 162,103 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 13.3% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,169,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,970,000 after buying an additional 136,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 89,735 shares during the last quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

