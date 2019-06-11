SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 225,264 Shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 225,264 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,831,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $170,793,000 after buying an additional 164,736 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,005,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,694,000 after buying an additional 21,016 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,602,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,333,000 after buying an additional 30,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,224,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,300,000 after buying an additional 44,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,297,000 after buying an additional 52,855 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KN. ValuEngine cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $15.00 target price on shares of Knowles and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Knowles presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.93.

NYSE:KN opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. Knowles Corp has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Knowles had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Knowles Corp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $135,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,890.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,617 shares of company stock valued at $45,289. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

