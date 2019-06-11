ShawSpring Partners LLC Has $26.08 Million Holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

ShawSpring Partners LLC cut its stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 34.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 864,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 457,411 shares during the quarter. JD.Com makes up approximately 16.4% of ShawSpring Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. ShawSpring Partners LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $26,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,813,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,040,000. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 1,472.3% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 7,702,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,266,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,204,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.Com alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $38.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CICC Research raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.66 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

NASDAQ JD traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.93. 9,523,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,534,976. JD.Com Inc has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -930.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $121.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. JD.Com’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/11/shawspring-partners-llc-has-26-08-million-holdings-in-jd-com-inc-nasdaqjd.html.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.