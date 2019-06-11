Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Celgene were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Celgene by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,650,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,438,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Celgene by 9,691.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,495,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,327,522 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celgene by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,179,000 after purchasing an additional 787,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Celgene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,390,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Celgene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $637,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Celgene alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Celgene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.56.

CELG opened at $95.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Celgene Co. has a 12 month low of $58.59 and a 12 month high of $97.07.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 106.69% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/11/sheets-smith-wealth-management-decreases-holdings-in-celgene-co-nasdaqcelg.html.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG).

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.