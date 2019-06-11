Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Stake Increased by Meritage Group LP

Meritage Group LP grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 985,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,486 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 9.0% of Meritage Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $424,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $448.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.05.

SHW stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $471.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,286. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $355.28 and a 1 year high of $479.64. The stock has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.03). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 47.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

In other news, Director Jeff M. Fettig purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $432.07 per share, with a total value of $216,035.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert F. Lynch sold 6,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.54, for a total value of $3,006,891.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,965,131.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

