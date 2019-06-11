Simmons Bank Cuts Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Simmons Bank lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,089 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

In other news, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $2,062,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,583.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $54.19 on Tuesday. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $54.30. The firm has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Simmons Bank Cuts Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/11/simmons-bank-cuts-holdings-in-mondelez-international-inc-nasdaqmdlz.html.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.