SolarCoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.14 Million (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 11th. One SolarCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0406 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Lykke Exchange, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Livecoin. In the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. SolarCoin has a market cap of $2.14 million and $3,021.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.03 or 0.01640347 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001758 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00013244 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001613 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00062997 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,708,613 coins and its circulating supply is 52,775,113 coins. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, Livecoin, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

