SRCOIN Achieves Market Cap of $263,087.00 (SRCOIN)

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 11th. Over the last seven days, SRCOIN has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One SRCOIN token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. SRCOIN has a market cap of $263,087.00 and $8.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00418152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.85 or 0.02382960 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012565 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001542 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000397 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00154284 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000846 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About SRCOIN

SRCOIN’s genesis date was December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official website is www.srcoin.info. The official message board for SRCOIN is medium.com/@SRCOIN. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SRCOIN Token Trading

SRCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SRCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SRCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

