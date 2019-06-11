St. Modwen Properties’ (SMP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get St. Modwen Properties alerts:

Shares of SMP stock opened at GBX 430 ($5.62) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.06 million and a PE ratio of 16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. St. Modwen Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 358 ($4.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 447.50 ($5.85).

In related news, insider Mark Allan sold 35,964 shares of St. Modwen Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46), for a total value of £150,329.52 ($196,432.14).

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It develops land for residential, employment, leisure, retail, and education purposes, as well as uses green infrastructure and community facilities; and industrial and logistics projects.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for St. Modwen Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Modwen Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.