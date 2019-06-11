Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$11.00 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an average rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Stingray Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.90.

RAY.A stock opened at C$6.38 on Friday. Stingray Group has a 52-week low of C$7.19 and a 52-week high of C$10.59.

About Stingray Group

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

