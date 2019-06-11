Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Cabot Oil & Gas Put Options (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 5,712 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 621% compared to the average volume of 792 put options.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COG shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Hutton sold 150,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $3,935,299.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 629,270 shares in the company, valued at $16,430,239.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,627,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,647,588 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,002,000 after buying an additional 191,268 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,501,665 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,572,000 after buying an additional 239,959 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COG stock opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cabot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

