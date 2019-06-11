StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Gap Up to $28.00

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.34, but opened at $28.00. StoneCo shares last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 39789 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup set a $27.00 target price on shares of StoneCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.21.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.17 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at $2,668,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Advent International Corp MA bought a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at $63,852,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at $147,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

