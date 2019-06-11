Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Store Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 29,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in Store Capital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 58,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Store Capital by 4.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Store Capital by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Store Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on STOR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Store Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on Store Capital to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Store Capital from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE STOR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.28. 14,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,436. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Store Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $35.08.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.22 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

