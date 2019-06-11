Stratis 1-Day Volume Tops $1.85 Million (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00012054 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Bithumb, Bittylicious and Crex24. Stratis has a market capitalization of $94.99 million and $1.85 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015262 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002051 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006098 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00067050 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

STRAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,363,520 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Upbit, Crex24, Coinrail, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, HitBTC, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bithumb, Binance, SouthXchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

