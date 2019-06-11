SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subaru Corp. manufactures and distributes automobile products. The Company’s Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles and related products. Aerospace segment manufactures aircrafts, parts of space-related devices. Subaru Corp., formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., is based in SHIBUYA-KU, Japan. “

Get SUBARU CORP/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJHY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.08. 19,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,881. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.31. SUBARU CORP/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $15.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SUBARU CORP/ADR stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 129.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SUBARU CORP/ADR were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About SUBARU CORP/ADR

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SUBARU CORP/ADR (FUJHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SUBARU CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUBARU CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.