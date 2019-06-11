Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. Summit Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.87 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Julie R. Markwood sold 1,500 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $38,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,185 shares in the company, valued at $81,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick Frye sold 2,060 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $52,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,013.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,339 shares of company stock worth $188,125. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 520.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 5,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

