Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Holdings Lessened by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 644,937 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 227,492 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $9,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RUN. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,805 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 11.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. BidaskClub lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Capital set a $24.00 target price on Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.69.

Sunrun stock opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.51. Sunrun Inc has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $194.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. Analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 4,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $67,899.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 112,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,798.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 103,292 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,486.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,645 shares of company stock valued at $970,709. 9.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/11/sunrun-inc-nasdaqrun-holdings-lessened-by-jennison-associates-llc.html.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.