Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,569,264 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 299% from the previous session’s volume of 1,145,153 shares.The stock last traded at $163.85 and had previously closed at $167.41.

DATA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tableau Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Tableau Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.99 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tableau Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.60. Tableau Software had a negative net margin of 27.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Tableau Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tableau Software Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tableau Software news, Director John Mcadam sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.17, for a total transaction of $1,817,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,446.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Selipsky sold 5,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total transaction of $641,221.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,366,572.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,781 shares of company stock valued at $6,962,045. 12.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Tableau Software by 69.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tableau Software during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tableau Software during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 100.0% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tableau Software in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Tableau Software Company Profile (NYSE:DATA)

Tableau Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data.

