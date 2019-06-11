TCG Advisors LP Increases Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

TCG Advisors LP lifted its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,789 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 613 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,144. The company has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.39. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The company had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 53,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $2,667,942.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,874.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Exelon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.28.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

