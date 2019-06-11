TCG Advisors LP Takes $170,000 Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

NYSE:MMP traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,640. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $54.25 and a 52 week high of $72.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $628.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.56 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 38.97%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.59%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “TCG Advisors LP Takes $170,000 Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/11/tcg-advisors-lp-takes-170000-position-in-magellan-midstream-partners-l-p-nysemmp.html.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.