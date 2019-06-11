TCW Group Inc. Grows Stake in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 134.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 323,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,613 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $12,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

NYSE PLAN traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.92. 21,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,852,804. Anaplan Inc has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $50.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion and a PE ratio of -27.62.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.66 million. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CAO David Ying Xian Chung sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $60,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank Calderoni sold 48,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $1,827,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,770 shares of company stock valued at $18,328,089. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Anaplan to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.42.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “TCW Group Inc. Grows Stake in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/11/tcw-group-inc-grows-stake-in-anaplan-inc-nyseplan.html.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.