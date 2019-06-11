TCW Group Inc. Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 138.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 69,019 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $42,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Netflix by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.88, for a total transaction of $20,030,596.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,414 shares in the company, valued at $20,030,596.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 166,838 shares of company stock valued at $60,415,372 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $4.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $356.86. 72,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,193,865. The company has a market capitalization of $155.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.87, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.30. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.23 and a 12 month high of $423.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.03.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

