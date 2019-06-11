TD Asset Management Inc. Has $181,000 Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 21.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 37,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,859,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 492,290 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.69 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $8.00 price objective on Kosmos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

NYSE KOS opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.13.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0452 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Kosmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.30%.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

