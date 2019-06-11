Theta Token Trading Down 30% Over Last Week (THETA)

Theta Token (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last seven days, Theta Token has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Token has a market cap of $32.55 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Theta Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Token token can now be purchased for $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Bithumb, Fatbtc and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $707.82 or 0.08968784 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00042370 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00021949 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012521 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000641 BTC.

About Theta Token

Theta Token is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,502,689 tokens. Theta Token’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Token is /r/thetatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Token is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Token

Theta Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, Binance, Fatbtc, Hotbit, DDEX, Upbit, Coinbit, Gate.io, Bithumb, WazirX, OKEx, Huobi and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

