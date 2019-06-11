Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires New Holdings in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,398 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOBL. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Mobileiron by 66,867.7% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,003,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,013 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 426.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,113,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after buying an additional 902,054 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 41.6% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,759,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after buying an additional 517,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,350,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 479,706 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mobileiron in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 25,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $152,439.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 557,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,909.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $60,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 557,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,617.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,449 shares of company stock valued at $390,640 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

MOBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Mobileiron stock opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $578.40 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.70. Mobileiron Inc has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $48.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 80.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

