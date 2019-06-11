TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman W Nicholas Howley Sells 17,083 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.09, for a total transaction of $8,115,962.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.89, for a total transaction of $7,975,881.87.

On Tuesday, April 9th, W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.22, for a total transaction of $7,793,606.26.

TDG stock traded down $10.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $464.09. 2,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,447. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $307.36 and a 1-year high of $489.95.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 50.29%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $476.00 to $539.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target (up previously from $460.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target (up previously from $460.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $468.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 52.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,237,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,015,836,000 after buying an additional 771,898 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,631,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $554,706,000 after buying an additional 688,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $146,363,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 340,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,467,000 after buying an additional 106,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $34,907,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

