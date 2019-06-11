Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 13,225 Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,587,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Anthem by 1.3% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 77,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,381,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 7.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $455,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,072,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $212,877.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at $640,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANTM. Barclays set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Anthem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $344.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.87.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $2.95 on Tuesday, hitting $285.09. 25,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,882. The stock has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $226.23 and a 52-week high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.31 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

