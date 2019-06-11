TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of TriMas from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a report on Monday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $29.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.52. TriMas has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $221.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.12 million. TriMas had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TriMas will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eugene A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,744.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Amato sold 14,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $459,324.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,726.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,649,389 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 46,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 1,552.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

