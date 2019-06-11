Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stake Lowered by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,063 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 24,489 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $35,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Tripadvisor by 870.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tripadvisor by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,084 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in Tripadvisor by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,130 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Tripadvisor by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,901 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 11,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $572,060.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Noel Bertram Watson sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $185,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRIP opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. Tripadvisor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Cowen lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

