Triton International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 624 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 755% compared to the average volume of 73 put options.

In related news, Director Claude Germain bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.68 per share, for a total transaction of $53,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pincus (Ganymede-Ii) P. Warburg sold 7,132,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $221,829,769.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRTN. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Triton International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 537,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,724,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triton International by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triton International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triton International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Triton International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRTN opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. Triton International has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.27.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. Triton International had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 26.23%. The firm had revenue of $340.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Triton International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Triton International will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

