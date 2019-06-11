TSO3 (TSE:TOS) Stock Price Up 20.7%

TSO3 Inc. (TSE:TOS)’s share price rose 20.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 139,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 102,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TSO3 in a research note on Sunday, March 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 million and a P/E ratio of -2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 894.59, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

TSO3 (TSE:TOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.28 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TSO3 Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TSO3 (TSE:TOS)

TSO3 Inc engages in the research, development, production, maintenance, sale, and licensing of sterilization processes, related consumable supplies, and accessories for heat and moisture sensitive medical devices worldwide. Its principal product is the STERIZONE VP4 sterilizer, a dual sterilant, low temperature sterilization system that utilizes vaporized hydrogen peroxide and ozone that is marketed in Canada and the United States.

