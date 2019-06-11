TT International Acquires 25,600 Shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT)

TT International boosted its position in shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,600 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the quarter. Red Hat makes up about 1.3% of TT International’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. TT International’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $12,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Red Hat by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,703,926 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $2,548,970,000 after buying an additional 103,057 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Red Hat by 11,583.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,095,436 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 10,009,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Red Hat during the 4th quarter valued at $297,683,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Red Hat by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,152,383 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $210,540,000 after buying an additional 455,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Red Hat by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 876,865 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $153,998,000 after buying an additional 72,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Red Hat stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.19. 429,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.38, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.49. Red Hat Inc has a 52-week low of $115.31 and a 52-week high of $186.36.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The open-source software company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.64 million. Red Hat had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 35.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Red Hat Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Hat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Red Hat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Red Hat Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

