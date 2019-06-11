UltraCoin Price Tops $0.0006 (UTC)

UltraCoin (CURRENCY:UTC) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last week, UltraCoin has traded 67.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. UltraCoin has a total market capitalization of $29,536.00 and $1.00 worth of UltraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UltraCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UltraCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.16 or 0.01874152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00075671 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00346651 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015315 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00011983 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009849 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006460 BTC.

UltraCoin Coin Profile

UltraCoin (UTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt-Chacha hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 1st, 2014. UltraCoin’s total supply is 47,776,744 coins. UltraCoin’s official Twitter account is @official_utc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UltraCoin is ultracoin.io.

UltraCoin Coin Trading

UltraCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UltraCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UltraCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UltraCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UltraCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UltraCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.