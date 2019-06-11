Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Trimmed by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $4,894,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 47,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $912,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,340,870 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $185,348,000 after buying an additional 24,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 8,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,496,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rhonda S. Ferguson sold 11,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,009,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,425,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,667 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,729. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $172.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $128.08 and a 1 year high of $180.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $193.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.42.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

