Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Valhi were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Valhi by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Valhi by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Valhi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Valhi by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Valhi by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VHI opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.04. Valhi, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $729.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 3.04.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 80.44%. The company had revenue of $486.20 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

