Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Valley National Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.95.

VLY stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $13.37.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $326.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

In related news, Director Gerald Korde sold 3,100 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $31,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 659,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,341.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,624,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,273 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,669,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,983 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,336,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,606,000 after purchasing an additional 731,451 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,201,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,189,000 after purchasing an additional 284,857 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,056,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,858,000 after purchasing an additional 317,658 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.