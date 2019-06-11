Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 42.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,819 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Bowman Management Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 7,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,221,353. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $71.08 and a twelve month high of $89.57.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

