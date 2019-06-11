Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 38,160 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 130.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,480 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,160 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $19,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 124,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 238,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,510,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 67,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,075,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 113.1% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target (up from $331.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $306.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cooper Companies to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.36.

In other Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total transaction of $710,712.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,452. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 70,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.81, for a total value of $20,689,912.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at $34,195,754.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,700 shares of company stock worth $29,246,558 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COO traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $321.79. 3,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,754. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $221.50 and a 1 year high of $325.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $654.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.00 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 16.46%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/11/vaughan-nelson-investment-management-l-p-buys-38160-shares-of-cooper-companies-inc-nysecoo.html.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.