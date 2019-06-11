Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Vector Group an industry rank of 224 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VGR. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Vector Group stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.66. Vector Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $420.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.00 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vector Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 275.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VGR. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 6,110.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,799,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,913,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,521 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,384,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,354 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,146,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 508,534 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,592,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,186,000 after purchasing an additional 428,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vector Group (VGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.