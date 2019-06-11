VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Holdings Reduced by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in VF were worth $7,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of VF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of VF by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 target price on shares of VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of VF from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

In other news, VP Scott H. Baxter sold 51,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $4,373,501.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,016,141. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VFC opened at $86.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.15. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $67.18 and a 52 week high of $97.00.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. VF had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 36.62%. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. VF’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

