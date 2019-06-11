ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) CEO Mark D. Dankberg Sells 100,000 Shares

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) CEO Mark D. Dankberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $9,069,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,069,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:VSAT traded down $2.67 on Tuesday, hitting $88.40. The stock had a trading volume of 744,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.83. ViaSat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.93 and a 52-week high of $97.31.
ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.73 million. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ViaSat in the fourth quarter worth about $30,846,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ViaSat by 665.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,087,000 after purchasing an additional 348,745 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of ViaSat by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 420,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,780,000 after buying an additional 214,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViaSat by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,612,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,817,000 after buying an additional 211,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViaSat by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 527,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,069,000 after buying an additional 186,912 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ViaSat from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James cut ViaSat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.92 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price objective on ViaSat from $89.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.49.
ViaSat Company Profile
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.
