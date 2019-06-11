ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ViaSat were worth $6,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in ViaSat during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in ViaSat by 245.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ViaSat during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in ViaSat during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ViaSat during the first quarter valued at $241,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Shawn Lynn Duffy sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $1,562,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director B Allen Lay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $78,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,875 shares of company stock worth $18,614,221 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James cut shares of ViaSat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.92 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ViaSat from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ViaSat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.49.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $91.07 on Tuesday. ViaSat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.93 and a 1-year high of $97.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -80.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.29. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

