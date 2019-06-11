VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) PT Set at $25.00 by Morgan Stanley

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) has been assigned a $25.00 target price by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.62.

Shares of VICI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,574. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 87.48, a quick ratio of 87.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 62.92%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 226.1% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

