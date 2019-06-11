Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1,730.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,241 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.20. The stock had a trading volume of 178,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $86.31. The firm has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.06). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $34.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.89.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $1,061,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 435,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,119,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ornella Barra bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.56 per share, for a total transaction of $982,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

